Advertisement

A Rabbit Rescue in Chippewa Falls cares for surrendered rabbits and finds them a good home

Bunsen Bunner
Bunsen Bunner(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - When you think of a family pet, dogs or cats likely come to mind. However, owning rabbits has started to grow in popularity! WEAU spoke with a local rabbit rescue who hopes to educate others on this new trend.

Nicole Estensen’s love for rabbits started with her daughter’s interest in the little furry animals.

“My husband and I told her you need to do your research, you need to do a lot of research,”

Research is what Estensen says more people need to do before making the commitment of buying a rabbit. These adorable social animals are now the third most surrendered pets to shelters. Lucky for rabbits in the Chippewa Valley, Hoppy House Rabbit Rescue has been around for a year now, helping get surrendered rabbits into loving homes.

“We have rehomed about 6 rabbits. We have two here right now who need to be rehomed and we have another one that is still in foster care,” Estensen said.

She has two rabbits of her own, and says they can be great pets. However, first time owners can easily get in over their heads.

“Rabbits are not cheap pets, you have to have vet care. It’s very expensive they are often unprepared for those costs; they’re unprepared for rabbits with behavior issues. They bite, they scratch, they’re not always the most friendly; it really depends on the personality of the rabbit.”

Hoppy House is currently looking for a qualified home to take in 8 month old Bunsen Bunner, and is always in need of volunteers.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Evers rejects Republican-backed COVID-19 bill
Former Altoona investment advisor facing civil lawsuit
Former Altoona Investment Advisor now facing civil lawsuit
Eau Claire duplex fire
Two people hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire
crash
Pickup and school bus collide, pickup driver hurt

Latest News

Three and four-year-olds practicing evacuation drills at Prairie Ridge Early Learning School...
Wisconsin public school enrollment now open through April
Coast Guard honors Black veteran, NFL great Emlen Tunnell
Lake Wissota
Hundreds hit the ice for the Jig’s Up Ice Fishing Contest despite the frigid weather
Cross
Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid