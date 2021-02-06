A Rabbit Rescue in Chippewa Falls cares for surrendered rabbits and finds them a good home

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - When you think of a family pet, dogs or cats likely come to mind. However, owning rabbits has started to grow in popularity! WEAU spoke with a local rabbit rescue who hopes to educate others on this new trend.

Nicole Estensen’s love for rabbits started with her daughter’s interest in the little furry animals.

“My husband and I told her you need to do your research, you need to do a lot of research,”

Research is what Estensen says more people need to do before making the commitment of buying a rabbit. These adorable social animals are now the third most surrendered pets to shelters. Lucky for rabbits in the Chippewa Valley, Hoppy House Rabbit Rescue has been around for a year now, helping get surrendered rabbits into loving homes.

“We have rehomed about 6 rabbits. We have two here right now who need to be rehomed and we have another one that is still in foster care,” Estensen said.

She has two rabbits of her own, and says they can be great pets. However, first time owners can easily get in over their heads.

“Rabbits are not cheap pets, you have to have vet care. It’s very expensive they are often unprepared for those costs; they’re unprepared for rabbits with behavior issues. They bite, they scratch, they’re not always the most friendly; it really depends on the personality of the rabbit.”

Hoppy House is currently looking for a qualified home to take in 8 month old Bunsen Bunner, and is always in need of volunteers.

