Advertisement

Coast Guard honors Black veteran, NFL great Emlen Tunnell

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -Before he became the first Black player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Emlen Tunnell served in the Coast Guard during and after World War II, where he was credited with saving the lives of two shipmates in separate incidents.

Now, a Coast Guard cutter and an athletic building on the Coast Guard Academy campus are being named in honor of the former New York Giants defensive back.

The service aims to highlight his little-known story and its own efforts to do better when it comes to race and celebrating diversity.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Evers rejects Republican-backed COVID-19 bill
Former Altoona investment advisor facing civil lawsuit
Former Altoona Investment Advisor now facing civil lawsuit
Eau Claire duplex fire
Two people hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire
crash
Pickup and school bus collide, pickup driver hurt

Latest News

Bunsen Bunner
A Rabbit Rescue in Chippewa Falls cares for surrendered rabbits and finds them a good home
Three and four-year-olds practicing evacuation drills at Prairie Ridge Early Learning School...
Wisconsin public school enrollment now open through April
Lake Wissota
Hundreds hit the ice for the Jig’s Up Ice Fishing Contest despite the frigid weather
Cross
Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid