Eau Claire homeless shelters prepare for arctic weather

Sojourner House has a new location at the old Hansen's IGA building on W. Clairemont Ave.
By Carla Rogner
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Homeless shelters in Eau Claire are preparing for the week ahead with bitter cold temperatures predicted for the Chippewa Valley.

The Sojourner House in Eau Claire has seen an increase in demand at its shelter over the past few days according to Coordinator Kiana Schoen. She says the shelter has prepared to host about 20 to 25 more guests.

“Currently we have prepared extra staff in our facility just in case,” Schoen says. “We try to provide everything we can. Obviously there is a place for them to sleep, we have looked into emergency meals and we have that set up.”

The shelter has moved to its new location at 1031 W. Clairemont with space to keep guests socially distant.

With the bitter cold temperatures lingering in the Chippewa Valley, Schoen says Sojourner House has the resources to offer shelter to anyone who needs it.

A few miles down the road, Hope Gospel Mission Shelters are also noticing an impact.

“We are seeing our numbers go up because of the cold,” says Chris Hedlund, program director.

According to Hope Gospel Mission, about 3,000 people in western Wisconsin experience homelessness.

Hedlund says it’s expected to house more people in winter months but since the shelters provide long term housing, he says they are prepared to handle the increase in demand.

Hope Gospel Mission currently has available beds in its shelters for men, women and women with children.

Both the Sojourner House and Hope Gospel Mission are looking for volunteers to help with the influx of people looking for shelter in winter weather.

