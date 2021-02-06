Advertisement

Feb. 5 marks one-year since first confirmed COVID case in WI

(WEAU)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - February 5, 2020, Wisconsin health officials reported the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.

Mayo Clinic Health System aimed to offer some perspective on how it has handled the virus in the last year.

One of the members of an online forum this week was Pam White. She’s the Chief Nursing Officer for Mayo in Eau Claire.

She says in her 39-year career, she never thought she’d be leading her team through a pandemic.

“We experience surges different across our organizations. Learned a lot from Arizona, that helped us prepare. We spent a great deal - a couple of months - training our staff, pulling staff out of clinics, preparing them for what it would look like - or could look like, looked at different models of care, so that we could actually experiment with some of those different models, before the surge got here - hoping that it really wouldn’t get here,” said White.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
Sub zero wind chills Friday
Blowing snow, falling temperatures and sub-zero wind chills carry into Friday
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
Wisconsin Republicans repeal statewide mask mandate

Latest News

Sojourner House has a new location at the old Hansen's IGA building on W. Clairemont Ave.
Eau Claire homeless shelters prepare for arctic weather
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Suspected Fox River Mall shooter agrees to extradition
Jackson Electric site for Jackson County’s COVID-19 vaccinations
Melrose-Mindoro Schools Hold Hat Day For Reagan Fundraiser (2/5/21)
Melrose-Mindoro Schools Hold Hat Day For Reagan Fundraiser (2/5/21)