Feb. 5 marks one-year since first confirmed COVID case in WI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - February 5, 2020, Wisconsin health officials reported the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the state.

Mayo Clinic Health System aimed to offer some perspective on how it has handled the virus in the last year.

One of the members of an online forum this week was Pam White. She’s the Chief Nursing Officer for Mayo in Eau Claire.

She says in her 39-year career, she never thought she’d be leading her team through a pandemic.

“We experience surges different across our organizations. Learned a lot from Arizona, that helped us prepare. We spent a great deal - a couple of months - training our staff, pulling staff out of clinics, preparing them for what it would look like - or could look like, looked at different models of care, so that we could actually experiment with some of those different models, before the surge got here - hoping that it really wouldn’t get here,” said White.

