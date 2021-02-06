Advertisement

Hundreds hit the ice for the Jig’s Up Ice Fishing Contest despite the frigid weather

Lake Wissota
Lake Wissota(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 8th annual Jig’s Up Ice Fishing Contest may have been one of the coldest ones yet.

However, that didn’t stop hundreds of people from dropping a line at frozen over Lake Wissota. Those participating not only came out to show support for the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire Recreation and Blugold Athletics, but also with hopes of winning a prize. UWEC Director of Recreation and Sport Options Andy Jepsen says the community support never fails to surprise him.

“There’s nothing better than seeing the amount of lights coming onto the ice early in the morning and again coming out and supporting us so we are a little cold but with seeing all the people it kind of energizes you and keeps you going … We are always looking for the opportunity to raise more money for the recreation and athletics department. Numbers seemed to be very consistent with what they had been in the past even with the pandemic going on and people are still supporting us and that’s what is great about the Chippewa Valley community is they still come out and help us in unique ways.”

To see live results or check for prize winnings click here.

