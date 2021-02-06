Advertisement

Jackson Electric site for Jackson County’s COVID-19 vaccinations

Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Every Thursday in February and March, Jackson Electric Cooperative is the site for Jackson County’s COVID-19 vaccinations. Jackson Electric’s truck bay serves as a drive-through vaccination site for eligible populations.

“This is an opportunity to collaborate on a cause that’s very important to the community,” states Jackson Electric’s General Manager Kevin Babcock. It is anticipated that most of the population to be vaccinated in February and March are ages 65 and older. The Jackson Electric facility is large enough to allow for the drive-through event. “Our facility provides an area where the public can safely drive in, park, receive their vaccination without getting out of their vehicle, and monitor the recipient for reaction,” says Babcock. “Our employees are happy to assist with this event. It gives them a chance to work with our community partners and give back to the community.”

Despite the snowy weather on Thursday, February 4, the health department says more than 300 Jackson County community members received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Ellen Moldenhauer, Jackson County’s Health Officer serves as Incident Commander for the mass vaccination events. She states, “Ongoing clinics of this nature require a huge investment of time and resources to be successful; and the outcome of this first clinic is a testimony of the dedication to community by so many key partners. The Health Department has planned for this day for a long time, but they can’t do it alone. The fact that folks were willing to weather a snowstorm to make this happen really says it all!”

If you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, please contact the county’s public health department at 715-284-3970 to schedule an appointment. The health department says be advised Wisconsin is currently not receiving enough vaccine to meet all its orders.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
Sub zero wind chills Friday
Blowing snow, falling temperatures and sub-zero wind chills carry into Friday
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute on Sunday, January 31.
Father of Fox River Mall shooting victim speaks out
Wisconsin Republicans repeal statewide mask mandate

Latest News

Melrose-Mindoro Schools Hold Hat Day For Reagan Fundraiser (2/5/21)
Melrose-Mindoro Schools Hold Hat Day For Reagan Fundraiser (2/5/21)
Golden Apple Awards Flynn Elementary School (2/5/21)
Golden Apple Awards Flynn Elementary School (2/5/21)
Special Enrollment Period Looks to Get More Americans Insured (2/5/21)
Special Enrollment Period Looks to Get More Americans Insured (2/5/21)
Eau Claire duplex fire
Two people hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire