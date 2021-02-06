Jackson Electric site for Jackson County’s COVID-19 vaccinations

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Every Thursday in February and March, Jackson Electric Cooperative is the site for Jackson County’s COVID-19 vaccinations. Jackson Electric’s truck bay serves as a drive-through vaccination site for eligible populations.

“This is an opportunity to collaborate on a cause that’s very important to the community,” states Jackson Electric’s General Manager Kevin Babcock. It is anticipated that most of the population to be vaccinated in February and March are ages 65 and older. The Jackson Electric facility is large enough to allow for the drive-through event. “Our facility provides an area where the public can safely drive in, park, receive their vaccination without getting out of their vehicle, and monitor the recipient for reaction,” says Babcock. “Our employees are happy to assist with this event. It gives them a chance to work with our community partners and give back to the community.”

Despite the snowy weather on Thursday, February 4, the health department says more than 300 Jackson County community members received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Ellen Moldenhauer, Jackson County’s Health Officer serves as Incident Commander for the mass vaccination events. She states, “Ongoing clinics of this nature require a huge investment of time and resources to be successful; and the outcome of this first clinic is a testimony of the dedication to community by so many key partners. The Health Department has planned for this day for a long time, but they can’t do it alone. The fact that folks were willing to weather a snowstorm to make this happen really says it all!”

If you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, please contact the county’s public health department at 715-284-3970 to schedule an appointment. The health department says be advised Wisconsin is currently not receiving enough vaccine to meet all its orders.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.