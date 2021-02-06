Jig’s Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest Saturday on Lake Wissota

LAKE WISSOTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Despite the frigid conditions, the ice on Lake Wissota will be busy Saturday, February 6 as the annual Jig’s Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest takes place.

The event continues to grow each year, and it is one of the largest fundraisers for Blugolds Athletics.

Jig’s Up offers plenty of prizes for those who will be braving the elements, including a chance to take home a truck from Eau Claire Ford. In all, more than $80,000 in cash and prizes will be handed out.

The event also acts as a grand opening for the new Wissota Lodge and Conference Center on Lake Wissota, which had a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon.

UW-Eau Claire Director of Athletics Dan Schumacher says despite the pandemic, the numbers have not dropped, and he is proud to have an event that’s been embraced by the Chippewa Valley.

“All the community out here and the ones in Eau Claire all coming together to support a good community event that is important to the economy here, especially in these conditions and we reap the benefits in the exposure. The relationship we have with our fans and the community and the supporters of Blugolds Athletics,” said Schumacher.

“This event grows every year, really hoping it continues to grow this year as we expect it to with a lot of interest. Something to look forward to, something safe, keeping it outside on the ice. It’s going to be cold and windy, it is going to be a great time,” said Benjamin Lindberg with Eau Claire Ford/Lincoln Quick Lane.

