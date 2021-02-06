Advertisement

More than $43 million included in state budget for agriculture

Marathon County dairy farmer James Juedes wears his Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin hat on April 2,...
Marathon County dairy farmer James Juedes wears his Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin hat on April 2, 2020 (WSAW photo)(WSAW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $43 million will be included in the 2021-23 biennial budget Wisconsin’s agriculture industry, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.

According to a news release, the funding will effort the expansion of agriculture market opportunities, support innovative farming practices and connect local producers to food banks, among other goals.

Gov. Evers explained that it is time to ensure financial success for rural communities and the entire state when it comes to agriculture, especially amid the pandemic.

“Our agricultural industry is Wisconsin’s past and present, and it will be our future,” he said. “”Our proud farming history is core to our state’s culture and people, and Wisconsin farmers have carried and supported our state economy for generations.”

The budget also includes funding for programs around the mental health and wellbeing for farmers, such as access to mental health support services and counseling.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Evers rejects Republican-backed COVID-19 bill
Former Altoona investment advisor facing civil lawsuit
Former Altoona Investment Advisor now facing civil lawsuit
Eau Claire duplex fire
Two people hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire
crash
Pickup and school bus collide, pickup driver hurt

Latest News

Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man.
Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
EXPLAINER: How Trump’s second impeachment trial will work
Jig's Up Ice Fishing Contest (2/5/21)
Jig's Up Ice Fishing Contest (2/5/21)
Jig's Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest
Jig’s Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest Saturday on Lake Wissota
SportScene13 for Friday, February 5th (part two)