More than $43 million included in state budget for agriculture

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than $43 million will be included in the 2021-23 biennial budget Wisconsin’s agriculture industry, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.

According to a news release, the funding will effort the expansion of agriculture market opportunities, support innovative farming practices and connect local producers to food banks, among other goals.

Gov. Evers explained that it is time to ensure financial success for rural communities and the entire state when it comes to agriculture, especially amid the pandemic.

“Our agricultural industry is Wisconsin’s past and present, and it will be our future,” he said. “”Our proud farming history is core to our state’s culture and people, and Wisconsin farmers have carried and supported our state economy for generations.”

The budget also includes funding for programs around the mental health and wellbeing for farmers, such as access to mental health support services and counseling.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.