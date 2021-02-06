Advertisement

Report: Jim Leonhard turns down Packers defensive coordinator position

Leonhard informed Matt LaFleur Friday night that he will not accept position
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a...
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a football before an NCAA college football game against Florida Atlantic in Madison, Wis. As lopsided matchups go, No. 4 Wisconsin’s season opener against Western Kentucky on Friday night could provide at least one interesting storyline. The Badgers’ will debut a young secondary with three new starters against a foe that likes to air it out. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By George Balekji
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Reported by Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal, University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator, Jim Leonhard, has informed Green Bay Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur, that he will not accept the same position in Green Bay.

Leonhard interviewed with LaFleur over zoom on Tuesday then again in person on Thursday and turned down the Packers offer on Friday.

Oates tweeted that Leonhard said is was a difficult decision but that Leonhard’s heart was at UW and in college coaching at this time.

“It was me choosing UW. I want to stay at UW. I want to be at this level right now. Extremely flattered. Awesome opportunity. But it was not the right time for me to go back to the NFL.” Leonhard told Oates.

“It was very real,” Leonhard told Oates Saturday morning. “I was about out the door.”

This decision was made on the same night that reports surfaced that the Packers DC job was “Leonhard’s job if he wants it.”

Leonhard ultimately chose his alma mater and his current head coach, Paul Chryst who he has a great working relationship with. Now the Badgers can focus on 2021 where they bring back one of football’s best defensive minds, and nine starters on that side of the ball.

As for the Packers, attention shifts to Los Angeles Rams safeties coach, Ejiro Evero as the next top candidate for Matt LaFleur to pick from.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Evers rejects Republican-backed COVID-19 bill
Former Altoona investment advisor facing civil lawsuit
Former Altoona Investment Advisor now facing civil lawsuit
Eau Claire duplex fire
Two people hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire
crash
Pickup and school bus collide, pickup driver hurt

Latest News

Jig's Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest
Jig’s Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest Saturday on Lake Wissota
SportScene13 for Friday, February 5th (part two)
HOCKEY
SportsScene13 for Friday, February 5th (part one)
Peyton Platter scores vs. North
SportsScene 13 for Thursday, February 4th