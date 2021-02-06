Advertisement

REPORT: Packers to hire Joe Barry as new defensive coordinator

This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Los Angeles Rams active roster as of Thursday, April 26, 2018 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports the Packers will hire longtime defensive coach Joe Barry as their new defensive coordinator.

Barry most recently spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as their assistant head coach/linebackers coach, where he was on the same staff as Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in 2017. Barry was planning to join new Chargers head coach and former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on his staff as their linebackers coach for the upcoming season.

Barry replaces Mike Pettine, who was the DC in Green Bay for the last three years, before his contract expired and was not renewed after the Packers loss in the NFC Championship game.

