Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old Madison man.

Police say Cyril Hetsko is a white man, about 6 feet tall and 225 lbs with hazel eyes and white balding hair. He’s known to walk slowly.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Justice report, he was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on February 3rd on Westport Rd in Madison wearing a red parka, dark pants, and white tennis shoes.

Authorities say he drives a 2016 white Jeep Patriot with WI license plate, 194UNN.

His family says he suffers from dementia and lives alone. When family was unable to reach Hetsko by phone, they became concerned and checked his home. Police say both Hetsko and his car were missing from his home.

Anyone with information is asked to call City of Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

