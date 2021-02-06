Advertisement

SportsScene13 for Friday, February 5th (part one)

By Justus Cleveland, Duncan Goldberg and Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Cardinals have a new all-time leading goal scorer on the ice as they take down Wisconsin Rapids in the playoffs, while the CFM Sabers battle Hayward in playoff action as well.

In High School hoops, it was a crosstown showdown between the North and Memorial girls and a Cloverbelt matchup between Regis and Stanley-Boyd.

