Two people hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Rescue says two people were taken to the hospital after a fire Friday afternoon.

The fire was at a duplex on Christopher Drive. That’s south of Highway 312, near the interchange with I-94.

The call came in around 4 p.m. February 5. One side of the duplex is heavily damaged.

Eau Claire Transit brought in one of its buses to help keep firefighters warm.

No word yet on what caused this fire.

