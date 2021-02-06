Advertisement

WI DHS reports 90 hospitalizations, 32 deaths in Saturday’s update

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than one in five COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 934 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 549,155. 3,504 tests came back negative.

96% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 15,369.

Ninety more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,824.

The state also reported 32 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 6,052.

As of Saturday, 728,724 doses of COVID-19 have been administered across the state, and 158,053 Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

County# of COVID-19 casesDeaths# of doses of
COVID-19 vaccine given
Buffalo1,290 (+2)71,749 (+96)
Chippewa6,902 (+14)86 (+2)9,385 (+321)
Clark3,126 (+6)562,942 (+130)
Crawford1,644171,897 (+235)
Dunn4,131 (+3)263,886 (+240)
Eau Claire10,743 (+36)10116,425 (+601)
Jackson2,555 (+2)222,212 (+277)
La Crosse11,893 (+24)7420,760 (+1,064)
Monroe4,145 (+5)304,497 (+315)
Pepin784 (+1)71,314 (+23)
Rusk123416848 (+33)
Trempealeau3,311 (+8)364,266 (+279)
Vernon1771 (+6)35 (+1)4,555 (+558)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Evers rejects Republican-backed COVID-19 bill
Former Altoona investment advisor facing civil lawsuit
Former Altoona Investment Advisor now facing civil lawsuit
Eau Claire duplex fire
Two people hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire
crash
Pickup and school bus collide, pickup driver hurt

Latest News

FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia...
Calendar quirk means virus deaths won’t be seen in census
Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man.
Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
EXPLAINER: How Trump’s second impeachment trial will work
Jig's Up Ice Fishing Contest (2/5/21)
Jig's Up Ice Fishing Contest (2/5/21)