WI DHS reports 90 hospitalizations, 32 deaths in Saturday’s update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than one in five COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 934 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 549,155. 3,504 tests came back negative.

96% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 15,369.

Ninety more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 28,824.

The state also reported 32 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 6,052.

As of Saturday, 728,724 doses of COVID-19 have been administered across the state, and 158,053 Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths # of doses of

COVID-19 vaccine given Buffalo 1,290 (+2) 7 1,749 (+96) Chippewa 6,902 (+14) 86 (+2) 9,385 (+321) Clark 3,126 (+6) 56 2,942 (+130) Crawford 1,644 17 1,897 (+235) Dunn 4,131 (+3) 26 3,886 (+240) Eau Claire 10,743 (+36) 101 16,425 (+601) Jackson 2,555 (+2) 22 2,212 (+277) La Crosse 11,893 (+24) 74 20,760 (+1,064) Monroe 4,145 (+5) 30 4,497 (+315) Pepin 784 (+1) 7 1,314 (+23) Rusk 1234 16 848 (+33) Trempealeau 3,311 (+8) 36 4,266 (+279) Vernon 1771 (+6) 35 (+1) 4,555 (+558)

