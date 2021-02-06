Wisconsin public school enrollment now open through April

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Public school open enrollment began Monday in the Badger State, a program that allows parents to apply to school districts outside of where they live.

In 2019 more than 65,000 students transferred school districts through this program.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction allows a three month time-frame to apply for the upcoming school year; parents have until April 30 at 4p.m.

“That gives them time to kind of research if they want to be in neighboring districts or districts with a virtual charter school, you know the online schools it kind of gives parents that flexibility,” says Jen Demrow, DPI school administration consultant.

Demrow notes amid the pandemic, they’ve seen in uptick in parents applying for same-year school transfers, using the Alternative Application.

She reminds parents the process is not first come first serve.

“Decisions can’t start to be made, approvals and denials can’t be made until May 1,” says Demrow. “They have until June 11, so it’s going to take a bit before a parent is going to be notified whether approved or denied, so then I always tells parents to have a plan B, you know if this doesn’t work out what is your plan moving forward just in case because it’s going to take a while, probably until summertime before you’ll be notified.”

Parents can apply to up to three different districts, the online application is the preferred method Demrow says, but you can also fill out a paper application and take it directly to the school district.

You can apply for open enrollment here.

