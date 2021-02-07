Advertisement

15th Annual Jeanne Richie Memorial Puddle Jump to happen virtually

By Carla Rogner
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:45 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second year in a row the Jeanne Richie Memorial Puddle Jump will happen virtually.

This year, people can pick from two virtual options: the traditional 5k or a “try-athalon”, which includes doing some type of cardio, an activity with a friend or family member and an activity that benefits the community.

The event raises money for Longfellow Elementary School’s after school center, scholarships and other student activities.

“We want people to be aware the need is still there. Our kids still need the support and we will need it even more going into the future with the way things have been this year,” says Holly Larson, partnership coordinator and race director of the Puddle Jump. “For a lot of our kids we are at almost 80% free and reduced so any additional support those kids can get helps and a lot of the things our kids miss out on are the things we take for granted which are the after school things, the structured activities and the social activities.”

People can sign up online here through Feb. 24.

