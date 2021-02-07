Advertisement

An electric heater causes Sunday morning house fire in Chippewa Falls

Fire scene
Fire scene(AP images)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A malfunctioning electric heater/fireplace caused a fire in Chippewa Falls Sunday morning according to the Chippewa Falls Fire Department.

No one was injured in the incident that damaged a home on Therbrook St. around 8 a.m.

The Chippewa Falls Fire Department estimated the fire caused $7,000 to $8,000 in damage.

