Charles Woodson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Woodson played seven seasons with the Packers
charles woodson
charles woodson(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Saturday, defensive back Charles Woodson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Woodson was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in 1998 in the first round before spending seven seasons with the Packers from 2006 to 2012.

He was a member of teams that won the division three times, reached the NFC Championship two times, and brought the Packers their fourth Super Bowl.

The defensive back is the 10th Heisman Trophy winner to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Woodson was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2000s and is the only player in NFL history with 50-plus INTs and 20-plus sacks.

