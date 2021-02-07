Advertisement

Rice Lake garage fire causes $80,000 in damage

Fire scene
Fire scene(AP images)
By Maria Blough
Feb. 7, 2021
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -No one was injured in an early morning fire on Haugen Ave. in Rice Lake.

The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a two-car-attached garage fire before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Heavy smoke and fire from its attic damaged the garage and caused moderate smoke damage to the connected home.

The fire caused an estimated $80,000 worth of damage according to the Rice Lake Fire Department.

