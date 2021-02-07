Advertisement

Senior Living home creates Valentine’s joy with mailbox

Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Executive Director of Wisconsin Rapids Assisted Care Tammy Lukomski loves the residents of the senior home she directs like family. Since COVID-19 she sees the effects on these people, everything from not being able to have visitors, to the loss of residents from the disease. So she created a special mailbox where community members can donate valentines and treats for her residents.

“And then if we have an overabundance of cards, we’re going to go to the senior apartments here in Wisconsin Rapids to deliver them to those who are homebound so that they can have someone sponsor them also,” she says.

They also paired with Wisconsin Rapids Floral and Gifts to allow people to “sponsor a grandparent for Valentine’s Day.” They have already reached their goal of 140 sponsors and will be delivering flowers and balloons to lucky local seniors.

Our House Senior Living Assisted Care resident Alice Schuetz says she appreciates the support of the community. “The community is wonderful people here that they have here in Wisconsin Rapids. They are wonderful, you know, because, I don’t have a lot of people here,” she said.

Lukomski credits not only Wisconsin Rapids, but surrounding towns for making her project a success. It is so popular, Our House locations in Eau Claire have called her to copy her model.

