SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 6th

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A crosstown showdown on the hardwood with Eau Claire Memorial hosting Eau Claire North and in girls basketball, first place was on the line in the Dunn/St. Croix as Durand hosted Colfax.

Plus, High School sectional wrestling updates and Ryan Biwer of Eau Claire Memorial/North comes in 6th for the 50 and 100 yard freestyle at state swimming.

