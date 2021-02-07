Staying warm during a Wisconsin winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Cold weather like this shouldn’t be taken lightly, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the state averages 50 cold-related deaths each year.

With the mild winter we’ve seen this far, it may be easy for people to get complacent in their weather etiquette, but Dr. Eric Rogers, emergency physician at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire, urges people to be smart.

“With dropping temperatures and increasing winds we always want to keep in mind things like frostbite and weather related injuries,” Rogers says.

Once sub-zero temps hit, it takes about 30 minutes for exposed skin to get frostbite.

“Tips of the nose, tips of the ears, fingertips especially, you know if you’re out there and you’re not wearing gloves and you’re trying to shovel the walk, things like that you know, really your sort of exposed smaller areas with the tiniest amounts of circulation are the most at-risk,” Rogers explains.

Rogers’ first advice is to avoid the outdoors altogether, but realizes not everyone can do that.

“If you have to go out be sure that you’re dressing appropriately in warm layers preferably not cotton, a good phrase to keep in mind when you’re referring to your skin is ‘if it’s white it’s probably frostbite,’” says Rogers. “Look for any discoloration, white-ish discoloration, blue, red discoloration anything like that you want to make sure you’re getting back inside and consistently keeping that area warm of your skin.”

He says if your body becomes numb or you have a lot of pain to contact your local physician immediately.

The longer you spend outside, the higher the risk.

