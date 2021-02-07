Advertisement

The biggest win: In 2020, NFL found ways to play every game

In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12)...
In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) congratulates Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after their NFL football game in Tampa, Fla. The Super Bowl matchup features the most accomplished quarterback ever to play the game who is still thriving at age 43 in Brady against the young gun who is rewriting record books at age 25. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken, File)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - More than the youth of Patrick Mahomes or the agelessness of Tom Brady, the most compelling story surrounding this year’s Super Bowl was that it was happening at all.

It took nearly 1 million COVID tests, thousands of Zoom meetings and an untold amount of flexibility for the NFL to not miss a single of the 269 regular-season and postseason games amid a worldwide pandemic.

Game number 269, the Super Bowl, will be a fascinating matchup of young (Mahomes) vs. old (Brady) - the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It is to be played in a one-third-full stadium and with millions of fingers crossed around the country.

The NFL and society are hoping the big game won’t turn into the mother of super-spreader events.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Lake Wissota
Hundreds hit the ice for the Jig’s Up Ice Fishing Contest despite the frigid weather
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a...
Report: Jim Leonhard turns down Packers defensive coordinator position

Latest News

Will Boser
SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 6th
This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image...
REPORT: Packers to hire Joe Barry as new defensive coordinator
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a...
Report: Jim Leonhard turns down Packers defensive coordinator position
Jig's Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest
Jig’s Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest Saturday on Lake Wissota
SportScene13 for Friday, February 5th (part two)