WI DHS reports 61 hospitalizations, 2 deaths in Sunday update

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Less than one in six COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 671 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 549,826. 3,856 tests came back negative.

96% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 14,493.

Sixty-one more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 24,885.

The state also reported two new deaths on Sunday putting the total number of deaths at 6,054.

Vaccinations

As of Sunday, 749,223 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state, and 164,026 Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

County Data

County# of COVID-19 casesDeaths# of doses of the
COVID-19 vaccine given
Buffalo1,291 (+1)71,767 (+18)
Chippewa6,910 (+8)869,669 (+284)
Clark3,128 (+2)563,165 (+223)
Crawford1,644171,941 (+44)
Dunn4,137 (+6)264,021 (+135)
Eau Claire10,767 (+24)10116,764 (+339)
Jackson2,556 (+1)222,215 (+3)
La Crosse11,905 (+12)7420,914 (+154)
Monroe4,159 (+14)304,537 (+40)
Pepin78471,318 (+4)
Rusk1,23416854 (+6)
Trempealeau3,316 (+5)364,293 (+27)
Vernon1,776 (+5)354,650 (+95)

For more COVID-19 information and resources, click HERE.

