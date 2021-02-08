Advertisement

28-year-old Greenwood man charged with child pornography

(WDBJ7)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 28-year-old Greenwood man has been charged in Clark County court with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Court records show Justin Dunlap was charged Feb. 5.

The criminal complaint says law enforcement received a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce on Oct. 28, 2019. They searched a dropbox account where 28 images and one video of child pornography were found.

Dunlap is scheduled to have an initial appearance on March 23.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
An upcycled sculpture of the state of Wisconsin, with a marijuana plant marking Eau Claire,...
Marijuana advocates weigh in on Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Fire scene
An electric heater causes Sunday morning house fire in Chippewa Falls
Eight-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Jr. developed a rare illness after contracting COVID-19.
8-year-old boy with rare illness associated with COVID-19 returns home from hospital

Latest News

COVID-19
DHS updates calculations for COVID-19 percent positivity rate
Dezman Ellis was booked into the Outagamie County Jail late Friday night after he was arrested...
UPDATE: $1.5 million cash bond set for teen charged in fatal Fox River Mall shooting
Modena house fire
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department looking for information on suspicious fire
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/8/21)