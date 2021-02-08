28-year-old Greenwood man charged with child pornography

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 28-year-old Greenwood man has been charged in Clark County court with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Court records show Justin Dunlap was charged Feb. 5.

The criminal complaint says law enforcement received a cyber-tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce on Oct. 28, 2019. They searched a dropbox account where 28 images and one video of child pornography were found.

Dunlap is scheduled to have an initial appearance on March 23.

