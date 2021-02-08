‘Adopt-a-Senior’ this Valentine’s Day

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Several Chippewa Falls community members are teaming up to make sure their seniors, many of whom haven’t seen their loved ones in over a year, receive something sweet this Valentine’s Day.

Assistant and executive director’s Maya Will and Karri Wold at the memory care home, is serving up something unexpected.

“Something our residents really love is chocolate and sweets,” laughs Will.

The two started ‘Adopt-a-Senior’ partnering with Josef’s bakery in downtown Chippewa Falls.

“We have a smaller community here, so we didn’t expect as much output as we’re getting but people are really just trying to do anything they can to help,” says Wold.

It’s simple, give Josef’s a call, stop by the store or order online and let them know you want to ‘Adopt-a-Senior.’

Come Friday morning, the residents at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls will be surprised with a valentine’s treat.

Nicholas Wiener is the owner and executive chef at Josef’s.

“I’ve been a chef for 30 years and it’s been an amazing love, and an honor to work and follow the footsteps of my dad who was a chef, it’s just a great love of ours,” says Wiener.

Now Wiener is looking to share that love, in the shape of cheesecakes and chocolates.

“This community is so supportive of everything including us and our shop,” Wiener says.

Wiener says amid the pandemic, he’s honored to be part of making someone’s day.

“I thought when doing this it would be a lot of family members or team members that would be adopting the residents and it’s people we don’t even know, who don’t know any of the residents that want to just do something nice for our community,” says Wold.

Spreading love, while supporting local business.

