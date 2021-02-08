Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department looking for information in suspicious fire

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department is looking for any information regarding a structure fire that happened Friday around 2 p.m. in the Town of Modena.

The residence is considered a total loss and was vacant at the time of the fire. Officials are considering this fire suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 608-685-4433.

