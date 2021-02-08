Advertisement

Gov. Evers setting aside $43 million for agriculture

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Support for the expansion of markets and innovative farming practices are part of the $43 million Gov. Tony Evers is proposing for agriculture in the 2021-23 state biennial budget. Besides those items, the governor said his proposal will strengthen the state’s agricultural workforce, connect local food banks and pantries, and support farmers’ mental health and well-being. Market-expansion funding includes $20 million for connecting farmers with food banks and pantries, and a $1.2 million increase in the Dairy Processor Grant Program, along with other international, national and local marketing initiatives. The proposal also includes a three-part program to bolster local meat processing capabilities. In unveiling his plan Friday, the governor said agriculture is Wisconsin’s past and present, and will be its future. Some state agriculture groups lauded the proposal: Dairy Business Association president Amy Penterman – a Thorp dairy farmer – said, “Investments in our farmers and processors are critically important to the strength of Wisconsin’s rural communities and the state’s economy overall. The budget plan by Gov. Evers shows that he clearly understands this.”

A Whitehall-area farmer has been elected secretary-treasurer of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association. Shane Goplin was named to the position last week during the association’s annual meeting. Mark Hoffman was named the organization’s president. Other board members are Mike Berget, vice president; at-large directors Andrea Brossard, James Giese, Luke Goessling, Steve Knoebel, Doug Rebout and Zeb Zuehls; Ben Huber and Loren Jesch, associate directors; and Joe Lauer of the UW-Extension, ex-officio director.

The top corn yield recognized last week in the 2020 Wisconsin Corn Growers Association Yield Contest was produced by a Plover farmer. Jeff Laskowski of Plover produced 302.49 bushels per acre to lead growers from across the state who entered the contest; Laskowski’s yield led the Northern Division growers, with Eric Weber of Barron second in the division at 272.75 bushels per acre; Barb Laskowski of Plover had the No. 3 Northern Division yield, with 271.78 bushels per acre.

