Advertisement

Green Bay woman diagnosed with rare skin cancer encourages people to get regular check-ups

An online fundraiser has been established to help cover the costs of medical bills
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman diagnosed with a rare form of cancer is urging people to get their regular check-ups and take their health seriously.

Kelsey Uncles, 29, of Green Bay said last March she noticed a growth on her foot that doctors initially stated was a cyst.

Yet within a few months it grew to the size of a golf ball and in November she got it removed. Doctors then diagnosed her with dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans or DFSP, a rare skin cancer.

“Obviously, nobody likes to hear the word cancer so...[I] had my moment with that,” Uncles said. “And then I was stressed out. How many surgeries am I going to have to have? What’s going on? What if something doesn’t go right?”

Uncles has been bed bound since she received surgery in early January and she’ll remain so for about another two weeks. February 16 will mark her 40th day in bed.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help her with covering the cost of medical bills and for missing work, click here to donate.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Fire scene
An electric heater causes Sunday morning house fire in Chippewa Falls
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
Eight-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Jr. developed a rare illness after contracting COVID-19.
8-year-old boy with rare illness associated with COVID-19 returns home from hospital

Latest News

Polar Plunge Different This Year (2/7/21)
Polar Plunge Different This Year (2/7/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (2/7/21)
15th Annual Puddle Jump To Be Virtual (2/7/21)
15th Annual Puddle Jump To Be Virtual (2/7/21)
Gov. Evers Proposes Legalizing, Taxing Marijuana In Wisconsin (2/7/21)
Gov. Evers Proposes Legalizing, Taxing Marijuana In Wisconsin (2/7/21)
An upcycled sculpture of the state of Wisconsin, with a marijuana plant marking Eau Claire,...
Marijuana advocates weigh in on Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Wisconsin