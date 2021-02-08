Marijuana advocates weigh in on Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin is among a minority of states that have not legalized marijuana use in some form, despite recent state polling out of Marquette University, showing more than half surveyed support it.

“If it was five years ago it would make sense to say hey let’s start with medicinal but since we’re seeing what we’re seeing in other states and we’re now even seeing movement at the federal level it just doesn’t make sense to waste any more time,” says Andrew Hysell, Wisconsin Cannabis Association (WCA) representative.

Thirty-six states have medical marijuana programs.

Fifteen states have legalized recreational marijuana in recent years including Illinois and Michigan.

Hysell says its important Governor Evers’ proposal includes a social justice component with any efforts to legalize the drug.

“African Americans are arrested for possession at a rate of four times that of white despite roughly equivalent use,” says Hysell.

A jarring statistic that resonates with Molly Collins, American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, advocacy director.

“Almost every county in Wisconsin has a rate higher than the national average of racial disparities in marijuana enforcement,” says Collins.

The plan would regulate and tax marijuana sales like alcohol.

Under Evers’ proposal, buyers would have to be 21 or older to purchase the drug for recreational purposes and 18 or older for medical use.

Wisconsin residents could possess at most two ounces and six plants for personal use.

Chris Buske, owner of cannabis shop, Wonders of Nature owner, says he’s optimistic.

“The regulations would allow more ma and pa stores like me, small family farms to get into the business and give it a greater access to the public,” says Buske. “I like to think of HEMP being an acronym, Help End Marijuana Probition, I’m down here on main street trying to break the stigma of cannibis in terms of trying to normalize it...and to see that it’s not this big scary thing, that it isn’t a gateway drug in that it can be used responsibly by the public.”

Evers says the recreational marijuana measure could generate $166 million in revenue that would be used in part to help fund rural schools and programs for marginalized communities.

“The fact that the governor is going to set aside money from taxing marijuana to benefit rural communities and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs is incredibly important and a really thoughtful way of moving this legislation forward,” says Collins.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.