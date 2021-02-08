Montessori Charter School K-6 teacher honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Teaching four and five-year olds during the pandemic has been a challenge for all educators. You need plenty of patience and that’s exactly the trademark of the Golden Apple Award winner from Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School.

“Mr. Kurt is winning an award today for being such an awesome teacher, so isn’t that exciting. So Mr. Kurt is winning the Golden Apple award today....”

Chippewa Valley Montessori Charter School principal Pam Hermodson presenting K-6 teacher Kurt Lothe with the Golden Apple Award. Lothe has a calming presence in the classroom and his patience and consistency makes him an outstanding resource not only for his students but his colleagues as well.

“I think the best part is that, I think we all feel in the morning we all wake up and go to a job and we are all a little hesitant to get out of bed. And we’re all a little hesitant to get out the door and once you get here, you get a little nervous before kids come into the room and the best part is when they come into the room, it’s like hmmm... that’s why we’re here I remember. And so nothing cranky has yet to happen today... so it’s kind of a fresh time, it just kind of reminds you this is why we’re here, it’s a good thing,” says Lothe.

“We are so fortunate because Kurt has so much patience and he cares about everybody. Yeah, right now because he’s here in our building full-time because teachers are not able to travel, he is picking up reading groups and math groups with other classrooms for first grade through fifth grade so he’s able to help us out in every way and more than willing and he’s so talented as a teacher,” adds Hermodson.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.