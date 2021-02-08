Polar Plunge makes changes for 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In previous years, Eau Claire Polar Plungers would dive into Half-Moon Lake. This year, COVID-19 will force them plunge differently. They can sled or snowshoe at Pinehurst Park Feb. 20.

“Over the past few months we’ve been working with our partners in law enforcement to come up with a safe and fun way to still have the plunge. And the law enforcement had this great idea of sledding down a hill and it’s looking a little different than jumping into water but it’s still a great way to have our plunge,” said Michaela Harrison with Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The Polar Plunge is an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics. Harrison said the event usually raises more than $1 million for Special Olympics Wisconsin. This year she said the organization hopes to raise 580,000 from the event.

“All the money raised still stays in Wisconsin and it helps our athletes compete in their Olympic-style sports, free health screenings and trainings and programs to keep the community inclusive,” she said.

Most importantly, those dollars help Special Olympics athletes like Mike Shilts continue competing.

“It means to me that we have friends and family and teammates and I get to compete against other athletes across the state,” he said.

Shilts said he’s grateful to Polar Plungers especially during the pandemic.

“It means to me a lot that every donation is needed right now during these difficult times and we need everyone’s support,” he said.

People who can’t make it to Pinehurst Park Feb. 20 can do their own version of a Polar Plunge at home through the end of February.

People must donate at least $75 to Special Olympics Wisconsin to plunge.

Participants must sign up online before the event. The cannot sign up on-site this year due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.