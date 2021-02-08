Advertisement

Polar Plunge makes changes for 2021

(WEAU)
By Max Cotton
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In previous years, Eau Claire Polar Plungers would dive into Half-Moon Lake. This year, COVID-19 will force them plunge differently. They can sled or snowshoe at Pinehurst Park Feb. 20.

“Over the past few months we’ve been working with our partners in law enforcement to come up with a safe and fun way to still have the plunge. And the law enforcement had this great idea of sledding down a hill and it’s looking a little different than jumping into water but it’s still a great way to have our plunge,” said Michaela Harrison with Special Olympics Wisconsin.

The Polar Plunge is an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics. Harrison said the event usually raises more than $1 million for Special Olympics Wisconsin. This year she said the organization hopes to raise 580,000 from the event.

“All the money raised still stays in Wisconsin and it helps our athletes compete in their Olympic-style sports, free health screenings and trainings and programs to keep the community inclusive,” she said.

Most importantly, those dollars help Special Olympics athletes like Mike Shilts continue competing.

“It means to me that we have friends and family and teammates and I get to compete against other athletes across the state,” he said.

Shilts said he’s grateful to Polar Plungers especially during the pandemic.

“It means to me a lot that every donation is needed right now during these difficult times and we need everyone’s support,” he said.

People who can’t make it to Pinehurst Park Feb. 20 can do their own version of a Polar Plunge at home through the end of February.

People must donate at least $75 to Special Olympics Wisconsin to plunge.

Participants must sign up online before the event. The cannot sign up on-site this year due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
The men of "The Corner Bar": Ron Kjos (left), Dennis Stluka (front), Richard Hoffman (back),...
Men in assisted living facility “open” their own bar to get through quarantine
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Lake Wissota
Hundreds hit the ice for the Jig’s Up Ice Fishing Contest despite the frigid weather
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a...
Report: Jim Leonhard turns down Packers defensive coordinator position

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Yellen: Biden’s plan could restore full employment by 2022
The event raises money for Longfellow Elementary School’s after school center, scholarships,...
15th Annual Jeanne Richie Memorial Puddle Jump to happen virtually
Fire scene
An electric heater causes Sunday morning house fire in Chippewa Falls
People stroll past a section of the National Mall by the Capitol where workers were still...
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears