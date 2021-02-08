Sparta Area Fire District responds to back to back fires on Sunday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sparta Area Fire District responded to a machine shed fire on Sunday morning on County Highway A.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold says the building was fully engulfed when crews arrived with live wires down. He says the subzero temperatures caused the fire ground to become dangerous. According to the report, a wood stove initiated the fire.

An hour later, a call came in for a skid steer on fire inside a machine shed at Garnett Avenue. Crews say owners had pulled the flaming unit out of the building where crews then extinguished the fire.

Chief Arnold says it is not uncommon to haves fires back to back and that’s why it’s important to have units ready to respond to a second call.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.