Average number of new COVID cases falls below 1,000 in WI

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU – As the number of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin falls, each death carries more weight. The state’s death rate from COVID-19 rose Tuesday to 1.11% of all cases -- 111 deaths out of every 10,000 cases -- as the 7-day average for new cases fell below 1,000 for the first time since last Sept. 11. The number of hospitalizations passed a milestone with 25,021 hospitalized at some point for COVID-19 treatment in the past year.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,168 coronavirus test results on Tuesday. There were 681 new cases identified, and 3,487 negative results. The state hasn’t received more than 10,000 test results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive for the first time in more than a month now. Wisconsin is averaging 970 new cases per day over the last 7 days.

There were 39 more deaths -- the most since Feb. 4. The 7-day average went down, from 23 to 22 deaths per day, since a higher death count eight days ago fell out of the rolling 7-day average. COVID-19′s death toll is now 6,094 people in Wisconsin and is nearing half a million nationwide. Deaths were added in Barron, Dane (8), Eau Claire (3), Fond du Lac, Green (2), Jefferson, Kenosha (2), La Crosse, Outagamie, Racine (6), Sawyer (2), St. Croix, Vilas (3), Washington, Waukesha (3) and Wood (3) counties.

A total 551,050 have been diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past year. New cases were identified in 59 of 72 counties.

Tuesday, the state and its health partners identified a second person in Wisconsin with a U.K. variant of COVID-19. That mutation of the coronavirus is believed to be more contagious and might be more deadly than the original strain that emerged from China. On the positive side, the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are both effective at preventing infection.

The DHS removed the 7-day percent positive by person from its website Monday. Health officials say as the pandemic continues, calculating the seven-day percent positive by person becomes a less useful metric than percent positive by test, which includes people tested multiple times. More than half the state’s population (53.0%) has been tested at least once in the past year, so there are fewer people seeking out a coronavirus test for the first time.

The state now says for a more accurate picture of COVID-19 percent positivity, it’s using the 7-day percent positive by test. CLICK HERE to read that chart. These are based on preliminary results, which indicate the average positivity rate was 4.1 on Monday compared to 4.2% on Sunday and 4.3% on Saturday.

VACCINATIONS

The latest vaccination numbers from DHS show 26,454 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered compared to Monday’s report, and 8,845 more people completing their vaccinations with a second shot. To date, there have been almost 800,000 “shots in the arm” (793,474). These numbers may reflect shots given within the last 3 days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in.

More than 1 in 3 Wisconsin residents 65 or older has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (35.1%).

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As mentioned earlier in this article, new COVID-19 hospitalizations crossed 25,000 on Tuesday. The DHS reported 102 more people were hospitalized in the last 24-hour period, the most in over a week. It was only the 2nd time in 7 days the state had more than 100 admissions for COVID-19. The state is averaging 80 new hospitalizations per day over the last 7 days.

The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) show that on Monday, there were 572 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state. Out of those patients, 134 are in intensive care. Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, The WHA reported 303 ICU beds (20.66%) and 2,500 (21.36%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) were open in the state’s 134 hospitals.

There were no hospital overflow patients again at the state’s alternate care facility near the State Fairgrounds on Monday. The field hospital’s Bamlanivimab infusion clinic closed on Friday. The clinic opened on December 22 to help southeast Wisconsin health systems. The state says those health care systems now have the capacity to care for the patients.

