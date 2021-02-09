Advertisement

Colten Treu’s request for pleas to be withdrawn have been rejected

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Colten Treu’s request to withdraw his pleas tied to the 2018 crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother was rejected Monday in Chippewa County Court.

On Jan. 15, Colten True filed a motion to withdraw his pleas.

He was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle (2nd) for the deaths of Autumn Helgeson, Jayna Kelley, Haylee Hickle, and Sara Schneider. He was also charged with hit and run involving great bodily harm for the injuries to Madalyn Zwiefelhofer.

