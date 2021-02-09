Advertisement

COVID-19 mutation discovered in Wisconsin for the second time

The first case was found in mid-January
Coronavirus
(CDC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A coronavirus mutation that was originally found to be circulating widely through England late last year has been found in Wisconsin for the second time, according to the Dept. of Health Services.

While it’s only the first reported case since the initial one was identified in mid-January, health officials warn that it likely means there are many more undiscovered cases out there.

“It is concerning that we have identified a second case of a variant that spreads more easily. We are able to sequence a small proportion of tests collected, which means, in reality, there are likely many more cases of this variant in Wisconsin,” DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard explained.

In both cases, to identify the variants, researchers have been looking out for the mutations, but needed to sequence the entire genome of the virus to confirm it. While viruses mutate all the time, health experts are concerned this one, while it may not be deadlier, may spread more easily.

“We already know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted through respiratory droplets, and with this new variant appearing to be even more infectious, taking preventative measures like wearing a mask and physically distancing are even more important,” then-DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm at the time the first Wisconsin case was discovered.

Health officials are also reminding people the same steps needed to fight the original coronavirus are the same ones that are effective against preventing it from spreading now.

