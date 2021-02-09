Advertisement

Home and Garden Show not happening in 2021

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Home and Garden show in Eau Claire will not be happening this year. It is the first time in over 40 years that the show will not happen, instead you have to wait until 2022.

In the meantime, if you still plan to tackle some home projects this spring, there are plenty of options to get you started.

On Hello Wisconsin we went to Eau Claire Insulation, Lyman Lumber Company and Pahl’s Designer Showrooms to get some advice for home projects. Many of the local businesses that would have been vendors at this year’s Home and Garden Show are hosting specials and sales.

Click here to get started.

