Man arrested for 10th OWI

VAN BUSKIRK
VAN BUSKIRK(Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man has been arrested for his 10th OWI after the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a local convenience store clerk.

The sheriff’s office says at 9:30 a.m. a clerk called officials and provided the registration plate number of a van the suspect had arrived in.

The person was identified as Douglas Van Buskirk. He refused field sobriety tests as well as a preliminary breath test. He had nine prior convictions for driving while intoxicated and is currently on probation.

Van Buskirk’s vehicle was not equipped with an interlock device as required.

