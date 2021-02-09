Man arrested for 10th OWI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man has been arrested for his 10th OWI after the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a local convenience store clerk.

The sheriff’s office says at 9:30 a.m. a clerk called officials and provided the registration plate number of a van the suspect had arrived in.

The person was identified as Douglas Van Buskirk. He refused field sobriety tests as well as a preliminary breath test. He had nine prior convictions for driving while intoxicated and is currently on probation.

Van Buskirk’s vehicle was not equipped with an interlock device as required.

