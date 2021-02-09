Minor injuries reported after car and buggy collide

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Minor injuries were reported after a car and a horse-drawn buggy collided in Vernon County on Tuesday morning.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears say at 7:30 a.m., Colby Wyman, 19 of rural La Farge, was driving west on County Road D. Emanuel Hershberger, 69 of rural Westby, was operating a horse-drawn buggy and entered the roadway by making a right turn from a private driveway.

Hershberger traveled 200 feet west before being hit from behind. Wyman says with the extreme cold and packed snow, his brakes locked.

Hershberger had minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

