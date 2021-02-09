Advertisement

Police say multiple people were shot at Minnesota clinic

Police say multiple people have been shot at a clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, northwest of...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, northwest of Minneapolis.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say someone has shot multiple people at a clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the Allina Clinic in the city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press.

She said there were multiple victims but that she didn’t have any further information, including about who fired the shots or whether anyone was arrested.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office, which handles cases in Wright County, had no comment on whether it had sent anyone to the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
An upcycled sculpture of the state of Wisconsin, with a marijuana plant marking Eau Claire,...
Marijuana advocates weigh in on Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55...
Man charged with trespassing after run on Super Bowl field
The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground

Latest News

The number of COVID-19 variants is growing across the United States.
Health officials urge vaccinations as COVID variants spread
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial to start with fight over its legitimacy
A mother pushing a stroller was hit by a turning car
Video: Infant ejected from stroller in California hit-and-run collision
Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer walks the field prior to the Chiefs'...
Marty Schottenheimer, NFL coach with 200 wins, dies at 77