Phase two of Get On Living Safely campaign kicks off Monday

After a successful holiday season raising more than $70,000, the North La Crosse Business Association is moving forward with the second phase of their Get On Living Safely campaign.

The pandemic continues to be a struggle for small businesses and non-profits.

“Right here in La Crosse County, the effects of the pandemic have been enormous,” said Nick Rousch, President of the North La Crosse Business Association. “Pandemic to date, all the businesses that make up our quality of life have lost about $150 million in gross revenue.”

Eve Molzhon, owner of Fun Fur Pets Dog Day Care, has endured the tough times first-hand in pet boarding.

“Nobody can travel anywhere, so our boarding business is non-existent,” said Molzhon. “For Thanksgiving, we typically board 100 plus animals and we had 21.”

Unable to give bonuses to her staff for the holidays, Molzhon also took action and got creative.

“We went to some local businesses and got some nice practical items for my staff,” Molzhon added. “Now my staff knows about these businesses, so now they’re telling other people.”

That’s why the North La Crosse Business Association was excited to kick off phase two of their Get On Living Safely campaign Monday morning.

In addition to fundraising, the campaign looks to further emphasize investing locally in new ways while starting to transition back to normalcy. Last year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse made such strides safely bringing families back to their facilities.

“One thing I’m really proud of that our staff and board of directors have done since March is we have charged no fee for kids to attend our club,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse. “The goal of that is to make sure people can come to our facilities and not have to make a choice in investing in their family and supporting local businesses.”

“The great thing about giving to this program is it’s a leveraged return,” Roush said. “We’re not speaking for one business or just a few businesses, we’re speaking for everybody.”

“Really trying to incorporate that Get on Living Safely piece, you have to teach it,” said Molzhon.

Each believes the more word gets out about shopping local, the better all businesses will thrive post-pandemic.

Since last Fall, the campaign has reached over 3500 people online.

Get On Living Safely looks to raise an additional $30,000 through the start of Summer 2021.

