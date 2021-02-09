Advertisement

Poor road conditions blamed for Vernon County crash

Slippery Road (generic)
Slippery Road (generic)(AP)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Poor weather conditions are being blamed for a head-on crash, which hurt two people Sunday in Vernon County. This happened around 11 a.m. on a stretch of County Rd W in the Town of Hillsboro.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was trying to get on the road from a private driveway when slippery road conditions caused him to lose control and enter the west bound lane of traffic. His vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle.

The two people in the vehicle that was hit - Michelle Noll and Cynthia Gade of Wonewoc - went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other driver was not hurt.

