Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center teacher honored with Golden Apple Award

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prairie Ridge Learning Center works with the Eau Claire Area School District’s youngest learners. According to Prairie Ridge Director Heidi White, this year’s Golden Apple Award winner, Jayme Gundlach is one of the many talented teachers where the goal is get their 3 and 4-year olds off to a good start on the road to a successful education. White says especially during a pandemic when students, their families and teachers have had to lean on technology.

Gundlach, Prairie Ridge EC4T Teacher believes her students depend on us, their watching us, especially in times like this.

“There’s a lot of room for growth in education and I think that’s what’s been really neat this year. People really being forced to use it and learn it and to do the best we can with it. So by challenging us as teachers then we are able to help and teach the students how to use it and how to integrate it and it can be a really helpful tool,” says Gundlach.

White adds, “She has really taken this whole virtual learning piece and is running with it. And has been a real leader for our early learning group because virtual learning with 3 and 4 year olds isn’t the easiest and she has really helped a lot of people build their skills with this virtual learning piece.”

