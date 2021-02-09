Sheriff Cramer releases letter after being asked to investigate “committed crimes”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Last week, the Eau Claire City Council and the Eau Claire County Board passed mask ordinances, which will go into effect if the statewide mandate is repealed.

The move was meant with some criticism, including one person offering retaliation for anyone voting for the measure.

“We will come after you criminally, publicly, and privately in a lawful manner, my advice to you is to vote no to avoid these hardships that will follow.”

Monday, Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer released a letter from a community member, stating city council and county board members “committed crimes against the residents of Eau Claire County” ... and asking for an investigation to be opened.

Cramer released a statement with the letter, saying no investigation will be launched.

He added: “i understand that there will always be controversy on establishing new or changing current statutes, or ordinances ... we need to trust the people we vote into our local offices.”

Eau Claire County statement (WEAU)

