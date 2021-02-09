Advertisement

Sheriff: Investigation underway after hacker attempts to poison Florida town’s water supply

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office holds press conference.
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office holds press conference.(Ratliff, Melissa | PCSO via WWSB)
By WWSB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities in Pinellas County are investigating after an unknown individual attempted to hack the City of Oldsmar’s water treatment plant system.

During a press conference, Pinellas County Bub Gualtieri said that an individual remotely accessed a computer for the water treatment facility and increased the amount of lye, sodium hydroxide, by more than 100 times the normal amount. It’s used to control acidity in water.

Someone noticed that change and immediately fixed it. Officials noted that the supervisor noticed that someone had accessed the computer remotely once at 8 a.m. and then again at 1:30 p.m. In the later attempt, authorities say that the hacker increased the amount of sodium hydroxide from 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million.

The plant has removed the remote dashboard software from the computer that was affected. The FBI is now involved in the investigation.

You can watch the press conference below:

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
An upcycled sculpture of the state of Wisconsin, with a marijuana plant marking Eau Claire,...
Marijuana advocates weigh in on Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Fire scene
An electric heater causes Sunday morning house fire in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

Neighbors helping neighbors in need, that’s the idea behind a local fundraiser organized by Eau...
Fundraiser helps raise thousands of dollars for local organizations fighting homelessness
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2020 file photo, then-President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for...
Buttigieg to quarantine after security agent gets COVID-19
In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks...
Georgia election officials investigate Trump call
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief