SportScene 13 for Monday, February 8th
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In High School hoops, the Fall Creek Crickets host the Stanley-Boyd Orioles in a battle of the top two teams in the Cloverbelt West while Regis also takes on Osseo-Fairchild.
As for the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds, the Women’s basketball and hockey teams prepare for the week ahead after a strong first week of the season.
For scores, https://www.weau.com/sports/scoreboard/.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.