Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Monday, February 8th

Jayden Fitch
Jayden Fitch(weau)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In High School hoops, the Fall Creek Crickets host the Stanley-Boyd Orioles in a battle of the top two teams in the Cloverbelt West while Regis also takes on Osseo-Fairchild.

As for the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds, the Women’s basketball and hockey teams prepare for the week ahead after a strong first week of the season.

For scores, https://www.weau.com/sports/scoreboard/.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
Gov. Evers proposes legalizing recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
An upcycled sculpture of the state of Wisconsin, with a marijuana plant marking Eau Claire,...
Marijuana advocates weigh in on Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Wisconsin
Fire scene
An electric heater causes Sunday morning house fire in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

charles woodson
Charles Woodson elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Will Boser
SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 6th
This is a 2019 photo of Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image...
REPORT: Packers to hire Joe Barry as new defensive coordinator
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard holds a...
Report: Jim Leonhard turns down Packers defensive coordinator position