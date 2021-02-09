Advertisement

Valentine’s Day gift ideas supporting local pet shelters

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE & DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - “Forever Valentines” Fundraiser - There are 3 ways you can share your love with the animals at the Eau Claire County Humane Association this Valentine’s Day!

1. Adopt Your Valentine: Pets have a lot of love to give and need homes where they are loved, too! Adopt a pet and be their Forever Valentine! View available animals and apply online here.

2. If you can’t adopt, Mend a Heart: For only $10, we’ll add your name to our “Wall of Hearts” at the shelter and put your donation to our Mettler Emergency Medical Fund, which helps provide urgent surgeries and procedures for the animals. Donate here and please make a note that it is to Mend a Heart and which name you would like put on your heart.

3. Or, donate $20 and we will mail a special card to your Valentine! Just give us their name & address and we’ll do the rest! Donate here and we’ll mail a card letting them know you made a special Valentine gift in their honor!

If you’re looking for the PAWfect gift for your animal loving Valentine, the Dunn County Humane Society has an idea.

Make a Valentine’s Day donation to DCHS, and a pawtographed card will be sent to your Valentine.

To order, call 715-232-9790. You can also click here. Remember to include your Valentine’s name and address so DCHS knows where to send the pawtographed card.

