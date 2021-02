EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Sport Show- Spring Edition scheduled for April 16-18 has now been canceled.

Organizers say the venue that was booked for the event will be closed until March 13 and is unable to guarantee they will reopen in time.

The next sport show is scheduled for Sept. 10-12, 2021.

