Barron Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing 22-yr-old

Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Ben Jacobson of Cumberland(Barron Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information on 22-year-old Benjamin Jacobson of Cumberland.

According to the sheriff’s department, he was last seen Monday. He did not show up for work Tuesday, February 9, and his friends and family are not able to get in contact with him, which is highly unusual.

If you have information on Ben Jacobson’s whereabouts, please contact dispatch at 715-537-3106.

