City of Eau Claire pauses search for new city manager

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire announced a pause in the search process for the next city manager.

The Eau Claire City Council met in a closed session on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in the search process and agreed to pause and re-convene again in the fall of 2021 to discuss an appropriate time to restart the process of finding a new Eau Claire City Manager.

A press release from the city says when the time is right, and the current pandemic has hopefully subsided, the city will re-advertise the position and attempt to attract a wider slate of qualified candidates.

Engineering Director Dave Solberg will continue to serve as Interim City Manager during the extended time period.

