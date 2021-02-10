Advertisement

City of Eau Claire pauses search for new city manager

Eau Claire city hall
Eau Claire city hall(WEAU)
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire announced a pause in the search process for the next city manager.

The Eau Claire City Council met in a closed session on Tuesday to discuss the next steps in the search process and agreed to pause and re-convene again in the fall of 2021 to discuss an appropriate time to restart the process of finding a new Eau Claire City Manager.

A press release from the city says when the time is right, and the current pandemic has hopefully subsided, the city will re-advertise the position and attempt to attract a wider slate of qualified candidates.

Engineering Director Dave Solberg will continue to serve as Interim City Manager during the extended time period.

City manager search on hold
City manager search on hold(WEAU)

